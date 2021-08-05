LAC-AU-SAUMON, QUE. -- Two people are dead and four others are in critical condition after a serious accident between a pickup truck and a 10-wheeler in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.

Around 11 a.m., a call to emergency services prompted a response to a collision at the intersection of Route 132 and Saint-Edmond St. in Lac-au-Saumon in eastern Quebec, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

A total of seven people were involved in the accident, including six in the truck.

The two victims were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Rte-132 is closed while the SQ investigation is ongoing. A detour has been established.

An SQ investigator specializing in accident reconstruction has been dispatched to the scene to shed light on the accident.