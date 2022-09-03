Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchange roadwork will result in Montreal highway closures

Construction in and around Montreal in the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges and other areas will result in road closures throughout the Labour Day long weekend.

It is best to avoid the following areas.

THE VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

The following closure will be in effect until Tuesday at 5 a.m.:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound, between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale entrances, in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from A-15 north, A-20 east and A-15 south (Decarie Expressway) to R-136 east (downtown).

The Pullman Blvd. entrance.

Turcot Interchange closures from Sept. 2 to 6, 2022.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

In the interchange, the Route-138 east ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East / Downtown.

Night closure in effect:

Route-138 East between Clément St. and the interchange.

Saint-Pierre Interchange closures from Sept. 2 to 5, 2022.

In the event of inclement weather or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.