Three men charged in March drive-by shooting at Montreal home
Montreal police have arrested three people in connection with the March 4 shooting at a residence in the Saint-Laurent borough, on Valade Street.
The shooting happened a day after a van was torched on the same street.
Police say they seized four handguns, ammunition, cellphones and drugs during the raid.
Rizwanullah Shaik, 24, and Jonathan Robertson, 21, were in the Montreal courthouse on Friday facing drug possession, and various firearms charges.
Simon Shikman, 36, is facing conspiracy charges.
Police say that an armed individual got out of a vehicle on Valade St. just after 4 a.m. on March 4 and fired 13 shots towards the house, shattering several windows.
Though there were individuals in the home at the time, no one was injured. The suspects fled.
The night prior, a van was torched, and the police arson squad investigated and arrested Ilyesse Gorfti, 27, on March 10.
Gorfti appeared in court on March 10 on arson and drug charges.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget
The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, 5 taken to hospital
"Several" people were rescued when a mixed-use building went up in flames in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday morning.
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
When will the pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
Toronto
-
Ontario boy gets hit in the face with puck at first NHL game — then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
-
Nova Scotia invoking interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
The price of diesel in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight on Monday, as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
London
-
One person deceased after vehicle strikes pedestrian in London, Ont.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Western Road Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
MLHU calls on community to help reduce the spread of COVID-19
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Monday that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the region, it is requesting the community do their part in reducing the spread.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Small plane crashes in Sault Ste. Marie
Few details are known, but a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in the Goulais Avenue area Monday afternoon.
-
Northern Ontario gold mine breaks ground on third expansion
Dignitaries and local First Nation leaders are gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony near Dubreuilville for Island Gold Mine's Phase 3 expansion Monday.
-
Sudbury radio station wants people to roll up their sleeves
Sudbury radio station Pure Country 91.7 is adopting Canadian Blood Services this week.
Calgary
-
Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 councillor Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
-
Bird flu found at 3 more poultry flocks in central Alberta
Bird flu has been found in three more poultry flocks in central Alberta, Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials said on Monday.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, 5 taken to hospital
"Several" people were rescued when a mixed-use building went up in flames in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday morning.
-
Fatal Surrey shooting: Trial underway, witness recalls hearing heated arguments
The trial of a man accused in a 2019 fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., began Monday
-
2 street racing incidents stopped by police, learner's licence drivers didn't have supervisors
Two separate street racing incidents were halted by Port Moody police last week, leading to violation tickets being issued and cars being impounded.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
-
Alberta terminates relationship with 3 Russian regions
The government of Alberta says it has ended its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
'It makes me feel anxious': Concerns over school transmission of COVID-19 continue
Some Alberta parents are growing increasingly concerned about COVID-19 transmission in schools as the province deals with its sixth wave of the virus.
Windsor
-
'It’s a win-win for everyone': Ontario colleges to offer three-year degrees
St. Clair College officials are applauding the province for allowing colleges in Ontario to offer new three-year degree programs this fall.
-
Three suspects sought in connection with east Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for three suspects following a shooting in Forest Glade and are hoping the public can help to identify them.
-
Man in 80s dies, 259 new high-risk cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 259 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 61 hospitalizations.
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Resident of city-run long-term care home allegedly abused
The city of Ottawa says an employee allegedly physically abused a resident of one of its long-term care homes last month.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Sask. Penitentiary staff seize package with $275,000 worth of contraband inside
Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing $275,779 worth of contraband, according to Correctional Services Canada.
-
Evidence of COVID-19 up 743% in Saskatoon wastewater
Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has leapt by almost 743 per cent over last week's reported amount.