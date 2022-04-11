Three men charged in March drive-by shooting at Montreal home

Montreal police have arrested three people in connection with the March 4 shooting at a residence in the Saint-Laurent borough, on Valade Street.

The shooting happened a day after a van was torched on the same street.

Police say they seized four handguns, ammunition, cellphones and drugs during the raid.

Rizwanullah Shaik, 24, and Jonathan Robertson, 21, were in the Montreal courthouse on Friday facing drug possession, and various firearms charges.

Simon Shikman, 36, is facing conspiracy charges.

Police say that an armed individual got out of a vehicle on Valade St. just after 4 a.m. on March 4 and fired 13 shots towards the house, shattering several windows.

Though there were individuals in the home at the time, no one was injured. The suspects fled.

The night prior, a van was torched, and the police arson squad investigated and arrested Ilyesse Gorfti, 27, on March 10.

Gorfti appeared in court on March 10 on arson and drug charges.