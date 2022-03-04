Montreal house hit by several gunshots, no one injured

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the Ville-Saint-Laurent borough early Friday morning.

A house on Valade St. was hit by several bullets at around 4:10 a.m., one of which shattered a window, police say.

A family of four was inside at the time but no one was injured.

"The occupants were woken up by gunshots," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. "The occupants called the police after they heard the gunshots."

Those inside the building were treated for nervous shock.

No arrests have been made.