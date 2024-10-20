Another vehicle set ablaze in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that another vehicle was set on fire in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Several 911 calls reported a burning vehicle in the parking lot of a private residence on de Louisbourg Street near De Tracy Street, according to police.

“According to the initial information gathered at the scene, two suspects would have used accelerant to ignite the vehicle and then fled on foot before the police arrived,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

The Montreal Fire Service quickly brought the fire under control, but the vehicle was completely destroyed, and the blaze caused minor damage to the residence.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Investigator will examine the vehicle as part of the investigation.

"A similar incident occurred on [Saturday morning] near the site of today's fire. It is still too early to say why. The investigators will analyze this question as part of their investigation."

The investigation was transferred to the SPVM’s arson unit and remains ongoing.