Montreal police arrest arson suspect in van fire

Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad investigators arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a torched van that was set ablaze on March 3.

Ilyesse Gorfti was arrested March 10 in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough in connection with the fire that occurred in the Saint-Laurent borough.

He appeared in court on March 11 on arson, possession of incendiary material and drug possession charges. He is currently in custody.

The police report that in the early morning on March 3, a suspect poured gasoline on a van parked on Valade St. near Abbot St., set fire to the truck and fled.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the 911 call and found the charred remains of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The SPVM is asking for the public's assistance in locating potential accomplices that were involved.

Those with information can contact Montreal's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or on the SPVM's website.