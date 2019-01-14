

CTV Montreal





A Netflix show is drawing criticism for using footage of the Lac-Megantic rail disaster.

The show ‘Travelers’ is an American-Canadian collaboration produced in Toronto.

Footage in one episode is meant to portray a nuclear attack in London, but uses real footage of the train explosion.

Production house Peacock Alley Entertainment said the image was purchased from an archival footage service.

Netflix said it will re-edit the episode and replace the offending footage.