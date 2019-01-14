Featured Video
Netflix show 'Travelers' uses footage from Lac-Megantic rail disaster
Footage in one episode of 'Travelers' is meant to portray a nuclear attack in London, but uses real footage of the train explosion.
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 9:26PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 9:29PM EST
A Netflix show is drawing criticism for using footage of the Lac-Megantic rail disaster.
The show ‘Travelers’ is an American-Canadian collaboration produced in Toronto.
Footage in one episode is meant to portray a nuclear attack in London, but uses real footage of the train explosion.
Production house Peacock Alley Entertainment said the image was purchased from an archival footage service.
Netflix said it will re-edit the episode and replace the offending footage.
