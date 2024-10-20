Ranee Lee: A multifaceted talent celebrating life in Montreal

Ranee Lee took us on a tour of her Montreal home, and proudly shows off what she calls her “fun room.” It’s where she finds her creative inspiration.

Known as “Montreal’s Queen of Jazz,” it’s a title she is too humble to accept.

“I don’t know about Queen of jazz. But I’m queen to my dog, Callie.”

She certainly has the credentials. A Juno award winner, with the Order of Canada, and Canadian Music Hall of Fame honouree, despite being born in New York, it’s our city she’s called home for more than forty years.

“I am gifted and privileged to have been accepted in the Montreal milieu,” Lee says.

Lee is also an actress. Her peers at ACTRA Montreal are recognizing that talent with an outstanding performance nomination in a recent short film called, “A Dios.”

“It’s the industry that is supporting its artists and its actors. And we are very, very humbled by being chosen to be part of this wonderful nomination.”

Lee says she’s not done pursuing her many passions. She’s also an accomplished painter.

“I’m in my eighties, so I enjoy my life because I have so many things happening in it. But I’m healthy and I believe that is a strong component to being able to do what you feel you can do. I mean, I have my, you know, things that I can’t really do anymore. I can’t lift my leg like I used to as a dancer,” she jokes.

And she says, all of these talents were gifts she was lucky to be born with.

“It’s just been who I am. I’ve never taken an art lesson per se. I’ve taken many music lessons, but never for singing. I’ve never taken an acting class. All of those gifts were put into me to package and to give to my audiences,” Lee says.