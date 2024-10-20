The SQ launches an investigation into suspicious deaths following the discovery of 3 bodies in Gaspésie

Provincial police (SQ) is investigating suspicious deaths after three bodies were found on Saturday morning in Nouvelle, in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

The police service reports that, at around 8:30 a.m., police officers from the Avignon RCM were called to a forest area near de Brébeuf Road in Nouvelle, after three people were found unconscious in a vehicle.

Provincial police are treating these deaths as suspicious, and investigators from the SQ's Major Crime Investigation Unit, as well as a forensic identification technician, have been dispatched to the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of the deaths.

The SQ said that, at this stage, all hypotheses are being considered. The investigation is continuing in collaboration with the coroner.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 20, 2024