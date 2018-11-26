Featured Video
#SwabforEllie: Collections planned at universities, CEGEPs to expand marrow donor registry
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 10:38AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 11:16AM EST
A campaign started in hopes of finding a bone marrow donor for a six-year-old girl battling leukemia for a second time will be setting up in several downtown locations this week so people can get swabbed and registered.
After Ellie White's story went public in October, Hema Quebec reported a spike in registered donors. Celebrities like P.K. Subban also rallied for the cause, calling on fans to "Swab for Ellie."
Between Monday and Wednesday, booths will be set up in a number of locations - Concordia and McGill Universities, and Dawson College among them - to promote the campaign and register new potential donors.
Below are are the dates and times.
Monday, November 26
Concordia University (Loyola): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, November 27
Dawson College: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adath Israel: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Moishe House: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, November 28
Concordia University (Downtown): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
McGill University: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
University of Montreal: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other options:
To register as a bone marrow donor in Quebec
To register as a bone marrow donor in the rest of Canada
To register as a bone marrow donor in the United States
To register as a bone marrow donor if over 35
For updates, follow the "Swab for Elie" Facebook page.
