A campaign started in hopes of finding a bone marrow donor for a six-year-old girl battling leukemia for a second time will be setting up in several downtown locations this week so people can get swabbed and registered.

After Ellie White's story went public in October, Hema Quebec reported a spike in registered donors. Celebrities like P.K. Subban also rallied for the cause, calling on fans to "Swab for Ellie."

Between Monday and Wednesday, booths will be set up in a number of locations - Concordia and McGill Universities, and Dawson College among them - to promote the campaign and register new potential donors.

Below are are the dates and times.

Monday, November 26

Concordia University (Loyola): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 27

Dawson College: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adath Israel: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Moishe House: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 28

Concordia University (Downtown): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McGill University: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University of Montreal: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other options:

To register as a bone marrow donor in Quebec

To register as a bone marrow donor in the rest of Canada

To register as a bone marrow donor in the United States

To register as a bone marrow donor if over 35

For updates, follow the "Swab for Elie" Facebook page.