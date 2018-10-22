Featured Video
P.K. Subban calls on fans to 'Swab for Ellie' to find Montreal girl a rare bone marrow match
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 8:46PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 8:50PM EDT
NHL star P.K. Subban is sending his trademark goodwill to a six-year-old girl in Montreal.
Ellie White is fighting leukemia for the second time and is in need of a bone marrow donor.
Subban started a foundation in 2015 committing $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital – the largest charitable commitment by any professional athlete to date.
In a tweet Monday, Subban encouraged Ellie to “keep fighting,” adding “you’re a champion. We’re all thinking of you.”
The defenceman also called on people to ‘Swab for Ellie,’ and included links to join the registry.
A tweet from the P.K. Subban Foundation also said, "It's warriors like Ellie that inspire us every day. She was diagnosed with a severe form of leukemia and now needs a bone marrow transplant in order to survive."
Keep fighting Ellie!! You’re a champion. We’re all thinking of you.— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) October 22, 2018
Swab for Ellie.
Click below to learn more on how you can help.
Quebec: https://t.co/ko2C9p5hnD
Rest of Canada: https://t.co/ZGzJiSV0pP USA: https://t.co/oy2YwkJZeM https://t.co/xoefxLwYBe
Bone marrow matches are extremely difficult to find, because they require a rare match of markers between the donor and patient.
Hema-Quebec spokesperson Laurent Paul Menard said finding a match is like "a needle in a haystack."
To register as a donor, click here.
For updates, follow the "Swab for Elie" Facebook page.
Latest Montreal News
- Jail recommended for police officer after high-speed crash kills boy
- P.K. Subban calls on fans to 'Swab for Ellie' to find Montreal girl a rare bone marrow match
- Mayor Plante moving forward with metro's 'pink line' extension
- Owner of iconic Montreal eatery ordered to pay $52,000 to former waitress
- Montreal opposition council wants app to report sexual harassment on public transit