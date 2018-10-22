

NHL star P.K. Subban is sending his trademark goodwill to a six-year-old girl in Montreal.

Ellie White is fighting leukemia for the second time and is in need of a bone marrow donor.

Subban started a foundation in 2015 committing $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital – the largest charitable commitment by any professional athlete to date.

In a tweet Monday, Subban encouraged Ellie to “keep fighting,” adding “you’re a champion. We’re all thinking of you.”

The defenceman also called on people to ‘Swab for Ellie,’ and included links to join the registry.



A tweet from the P.K. Subban Foundation also said, "It's warriors like Ellie that inspire us every day. She was diagnosed with a severe form of leukemia and now needs a bone marrow transplant in order to survive."





Keep fighting Ellie!! You’re a champion. We’re all thinking of you.



Swab for Ellie.



Click below to learn more on how you can help.



Quebec: https://t.co/ko2C9p5hnD

Rest of Canada: https://t.co/ZGzJiSV0pP USA: https://t.co/oy2YwkJZeM https://t.co/xoefxLwYBe — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) October 22, 2018

Bone marrow matches are extremely difficult to find, because they require a rare match of markers between the donor and patient.



Hema-Quebec spokesperson Laurent Paul Menard said finding a match is like "a needle in a haystack."

To register as a donor, click here.

For updates, follow the "Swab for Elie" Facebook page.