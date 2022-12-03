Strong winds leave more than 60,000 Hydro-Quebec customers without power

Bad weather conditions are causing major headaches for Hydro-Québec Saturday evening.

At 6:31 p.m., the crown company reported strong winds had caused 281 outages throughout the territory, stating that 60,300 customers were without power.

By 6:45, the situation had gotten worse.

Montérégie and the Laurentians were the regions most impacted by the outages. Hydro-Quebec counted 93 outages affecting 24,008 customers in Montérégie and 51 outages affecting 12,076 customers in the Laurentians.

Twenty-two outages were affecting 3,770 customers on the island of Montreal, with 24 outages affecting 4,159 customers in Laval. In Lanaudière, 5,784 customers were affected by 20 outages. In Outaouais, 34 outages were affecting 2,043 customers. In the Eastern Townships, some 3,837 customers were affected by 27 outages.

On Twitter, Hydro-Quebec said its teams are at work to try to restore power.

Des vents forts soufflent présentement dans le sud-ouest du Québec et causent des pannes de courant. À 17h30, environ 50 000 clients étaient privés d'électricité. Nos équipes sont au travail. Pour des conseils en cas de panne ⬇️ https://t.co/HwDOcRvRQn — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) December 3, 2022

Environment Canada forecasts winds up to 90 km/h in many parts of Quebec for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 3, 2022.