MONTREAL -- Éric Salvail, a former Quebec TV and radio personality, is in court Monday to stand trial for charges of sexual assault.

The 50-year-old faces three charges, including sexual assault, forcible confinement and criminal harassment.

Monday, the alleged victim, Donald Duguay, told the court he met Salvail for the first time when the two worked for CBC's mail service in 1993. He alleges Salvail made vulgar remarks and tried to seduce and touch him in a sexual way.

Duguay claims that, despite his refusals and repeated requests for Salvail to stop, the incidents escalated to the point where the former TV host allegedly revealed intimate parts of his body to him.

Once the two men stopped working together in close quarters, Duguay says Salvail stalked him until one day he allegedly followed him into an isolated workplace bathroom and sexually assaulted him.

Duguay, now 47, says he decided to reveal his identity even though he is part of a high-profile case.

Last September, Salvail appeared at the Gouin Judicial Center, in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, to undergo a preliminary hearing.

He ignored journalists when he entered and left the courtroom, but listened attentively and took notes during the proceedings. The preliminary hearing lasted a day and a half.

Salvail had initially indicated that he wanted a trial by judge and jury, but changed his mind in favour of a trial by judge only.

Proceedings will take place at the Montreal courthouse, where the first witnesses are expected to be heard on Monday.

The trial comes more than a year after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 15, 2019. Several allegations of sexual misconduct had been reported by La Presse in October 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.