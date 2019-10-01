

Kevin Gould, CTV News Montreal





Following two days of testimony at a preliminary hearing, a judge has confirmed Eric Salvail will stand trial for sexual assault and other charges.

The Quebec media host sat and listened on Monday and Tuesday as five witnesses presented their testimony about events that occurred in 1993.

The alleged victim, Donald Duguay, was the first person on the stand, but his testimony and everything else said during the preliminary hearings is subject to a publication ban.

On Tuesday Judge Pierre Labelle told Salvail that the evidence presented was sufficient to warrant a trial.

Salvail, who is accused of sexual assault, forcible confinement, and sexual harassment, said he chose to go to trial via judge and jury.

His next hearing will take place on Nov. 4