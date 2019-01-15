

CTV Montreal





Quebec television personality Eric Salvail has been arrested by Montreal police on charges of sexual assault.

According to the arrest warrant, he is being accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault and forcible confinement for events that occurred between April and November 1993. There is one alleged victim in the case.

Salvail, 49, turned himself in at a Montreal police station and was released on a promise to appear in court Feb. 15.

The media star was suspended in October 2017 from his TV and radio shows following the allegations of sexual harassment and lewd activity in the workplace dating back to 2000. Days later, he stepped down as head of his TV production company.