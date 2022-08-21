Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Montreal, Laval and region

The intense Montreal heat may turn electric Saturday night as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm to develop on the islands of Montreal and Laval and throughout the area.

Strong wind gusts, large hail storms and heavy rain are possible.

Thunderstorm outlook for today.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweeting using #QCstorm. pic.twitter.com/dPkP9Hd22Z — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 21, 2022

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury," ECC writes in its watch." Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water."

The termperature is forecast to remain in the mid 20s Celsius, but will feel more in the low 30s with the humidex. Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be wet.