Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Montreal, Laval and region

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

In this photo taken on Aug. 11, 2016, Alexander Dugin, the neo-Eurasianist ideologue, sits in his TV studio in central Moscow, Russia. The daughter of this Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as "Putin's brain," was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said on Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francesca Ebel, File)

