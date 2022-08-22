Some 12,000 still without power after weekend storm in Quebec

Hydro-Quebec says it is working hard Monday to restore service to households who lost power over the weekend.

As of 1:30 p.m., 12,277 Quebec homes are still without electricity -- compared to more than 90,000 on Sunday.

The regions that remain most affected by the blackouts are Lanaudière at 13,194 and the Laurentians at 5,550.

The widespread outages were caused by falling trees and lightning that accompanied the severe thunderstorms that moved across Quebec on Sunday.

The Crown corporation says 100 Hydro-Quebec employees are currently working to restore service as quickly as possible.