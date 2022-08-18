Temperatures to soar in Southwestern Quebec ahead of school year

The last "summer" weekend for some students is expected to feature July-like heat and humidity.

After a brief cool down on Thursday around Southwestern Quebec featuring clouds, showers and below-average temperatures, sunshine is expected to return on Friday, and so is the heat.

Temperatures in Southern Quebec will be cooler on Thursday and begin to rise Friday for the weekend.

Daytime highs on Friday in Montreal will climb into the upper 20s. Saturday and Sunday could see highs of 30 degrees Celsius and above with humidex values in the mid-30s.

Temperatures in Montreal are set to rise for the weekend.

So far, Montreal has recorded two 30-degree days in August: August 6 (32.2 C) and 7 (32.5 C).

Last year, the city recorded a total of 13 days with highs of 30 C and above. August 2020 only had one. Montreal typically sees two to three 30-degree days in August.

Unlike Western Canada, which has seen extended heat warnings and dozens of temperature records broken this summer, temperatures in Montreal haven't been exceptionally hot.

"We have had warmer periods every month since May, but cooler periods as well," says meteorologist Simon Legault of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Montreal saw its earliest heat wave ever this year, with daytime highs above 30 C between May 12 and May 14 but Legault notes the city hasn't seen prolonged periods of oppressive heat and humidity as in past years.

Sunday could feature a few widely scattered, late-day thunderstorms, which will drop temperatures back into the mid to upper 20s as many get ready to head back to class.