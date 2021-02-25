MONTREAL -- The population's access to mass vaccination against COVID-19 is being organized as of today in Quebec.

Anyone born in 1936 or earlier can register online or by phone from 8 a.m. Thursday.

Ce matin à compter 8:00 h , les personnes de 85+ ans pourront réserver un rv pour se faire vacciner contre la #COVID19. Afin d’éviter un achalandage au téléphone destiné à la prise de rv, nous vous invitons, si possible, à réserver sur le web. https://t.co/u90mKjSJVE pic.twitter.com/R6vwvukz0K — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) February 25, 2021

Those who wish to register must have their health insurance card in hand to be able to reserve their place and receive the vaccination during the next few days.

To register visit the Quebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign website or call 1-877-644-4545.

A person accompanying a citizen of 85 years and over can also be vaccinated, if he is 70 years of age and over and is present three days a week or more in support of his loved one over 85 years old.

Laval's Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) is ready to begin inoculation of its citizens because its first mass vaccination centre opens Thursday.

Once the first dose has been administered, a date will also be offered to Quebecers registered for the second dose, probably within the recommended 90-day period.

Last Tuesday, the Quebec government said it expected to vaccinate around 200,000 people aged 85 and over and for it to take about two weeks.

The campaign will then extend to the age groups on a decreasing basis: 80 years and over, then 70 years and over, followed by 60 years and over and, finally, the general population.

The vaccination effort will not be limited to clinics in the health network, because companies, especially large ones, have said they are ready to offer vaccinations on their premises.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dube plans to receive 100,000 doses per week, which will not only expand the effort to the general population, but also begin planning the second doses for those who have already received a first vaccine.

Quebec has so far succeeded in vaccinating all residents of CHSLDs, half of seniors' residences and 200,000 workers in the health network.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.