Montreal arson squad investigating torched vehicle in Anjou

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was torched in the Anjou borough.

Police say that several 911 calls reported a vehicle on fire on Joseph-Renaud Boulevard at Yves-Prevost Boulevard at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived, Montreal firefighters had the blaze under control.

“According to the first information obtained at the scene, suspects used accelerant which, they spread on the car and then set it on fire,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

The suspects fled on foot, Dubuc said. The vehicle is a total loss and there were no injuries.

The SPVM investigation is ongoing.