MONTREAL -- Mass vaccination in Quebec will begin next week, but a lot of details are still being worked out.

There are several mass vaccination sites across the city, including Montreal’s Olympic stadium, said Quebec Premier Francois Legault in an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Those in the Greater Montreal Area born in 1936 or before (aged 85 and up) can start signing up Thursday and will be given first priority, Legault said.

Health-care professionals will confirm the date of the second shot when they get the first shot.

"Hope is here," said Legault. "We at last see the light at the end of the tunnel and we're not talking about the remote future."

Legault added that he was worried about March Break sparking a third COVID-19 wave.

“Next week is March Break. I have to say that it worries us," said Legault. "We must avoid gatherings, to avoid a third wave. In a few weeks, we'll have vaccinated vulnerable people. We must continue our efforts. Until then, I'm counting on you all.”

He was joined by Health Minister Christian Dube and director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda at a news conference.

More information for those 75 years and older will come out in the coming days.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE HERE AT 1 P.M.

Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus

Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox

Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, president of Montreal’s West-Central health network, joined CTV News Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi on Tuesday to give some insight into the plan.

Here’s what we know about vaccinations in Montreal:

WHEN WILL THEY START?

Dr. Rosenberg says health authorities are “hoping to begin next Monday.”

“We're still waiting for final word on how many doses of vaccine will be available on the island of Montreal,” he said. “We're also still waiting on final notification as to which age groups will be eligible.”

The largest percentage of vaccines have been administered in Montreal, which remains the most affected region by the coronavirus. So far, health authorities have administered 91,888 doses to healthcare workers, long-term care home residents, and others.

WHEN WILL I GET A SHOT?

The general population has been broken down into the following priority groups:

People 85 years of age or older

People 70 to 84 years of age

People 60 to 69 years of age

Adults under 60 years of age who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID‑19

Adults under 60 without chronic diseases or health problems increasing the risk of complications, but who provide essential services and who are in contact with certain vulnerable populations, such as a family member in a CHSLD

The rest of the adult population

HOW WILL I KNOW WHEN IT’S MY TURN?

Rosenberg says people will be notified when it’s their turn.

“I don't think anybody should fear that they won't have access to the information,” he said on Monday.

WHERE CAN I GET VACCINATED?

Not all sites have been announced. Here are the ones in the Montreal area we know about so far:

Palais des congres de Montreal - 1001 Jean-Paul-Riopelle Place

The Olympic Stadium - 4545 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Decarie Square Shopping Centre - 6900 Décarie Boulevard

A shared office building - 7101 Parc Avenue

Bill-Durnan Arena - 4988 Vézina Street

Bob-Birnie Arena - 58 Maywood Avenue (Pointe-Claire)

The Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre - 707 75e Avenue (Lasalle)

Gerry-Robertson Community Centre - 9665 Gouin Boulivard W (Pierrefonds-Roxboro)

CAN I GET VACCINATED AT HOME?

This is still unclear. It’s very unlikely that the Pfizer vaccine, which requires very cold storage temperatures, will be administered in people's homes.

As for the Moderna vaccine, which has a warmer storage temperature, Rosenburg says that’s unlikely as well.

There's some indication that we wouldn't even be able to make home visits with the Moderna vaccine,” he said.

But, that doesn’t mean there will never be an order-in option. Rosenberg says there are other vaccines pending Health Canada approval that might be appropriate for door-to-door delivery.

SHOULD I GET THE VACCINE?

What if you’ve already had the virus? Should you still get a shot? Rosenberg says yes.

“The simple answer is just about everybody should be vaccinated, even if you had a documented COVID-19 infection in the last 12 months.”

The only exception may be for those with pre-existing medical conditions or immunosuppressed people.

Rosenberg says that if you’re unsure, talk to your physician.

“Those people that are being actively immunosuppressed by chemotherapy or by a transplant related immunosuppression [may need to postpone] vaccination because the vaccine may not be as effective.”

-- with reporting from Daniel J. Rowe.