'Ding-dong-ditch' prank leads to kidnapping, assault charges for Que. couple
A Saint-Sauveur couple was back in court on Wednesday, accused of attacking a teenager over a prank.
The allegations against Claude Bourgie and Mariama Diaby include kidnapping and threatening to beat and kill the child in 2021.
Their trial began Tuesday.
On the day in question, the teenager, who was just 13 at the time, and his friends were bored and looking for something to do.
They decided to play ‘ding dong ditch’ – a game where pranksters knock on a door or ring a home’s doorbell, then run or hide, hoping not to get caught.
While most get off with a warning, Bourgie allegedly chased down two teens in his Porsche and dragged one of them into his garage.
It is also alleged he pinned the teen on the ground and tied his hands behind his back with a rope.
The 65-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and making death treats.
His 53-year-old wife is also facing charges of forcible confinement and assault.
One of the four teenagers involved was cross examined by the defence.
Bourgie listened on, occasionally shaking his head.
Several other witnesses will be heard during the trial, including a neighbour and more teens.
