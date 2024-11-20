MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Ding-dong-ditch' prank leads to kidnapping, assault charges for Que. couple

    Share

    A Saint-Sauveur couple was back in court on Wednesday, accused of attacking a teenager over a prank.

    The allegations against Claude Bourgie and Mariama Diaby include kidnapping and threatening to beat and kill the child in 2021.

    Their trial began Tuesday.

    On the day in question, the teenager, who was just 13 at the time, and his friends were bored and looking for something to do.

    They decided to play ‘ding dong ditch’ – a game where pranksters knock on a door or ring a home’s doorbell, then run or hide, hoping not to get caught.

    While most get off with a warning, Bourgie allegedly chased down two teens in his Porsche and dragged one of them into his garage.

    It is also alleged he pinned the teen on the ground and tied his hands behind his back with a rope.

    The 65-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and making death treats.

    His 53-year-old wife is also facing charges of forcible confinement and assault.

    One of the four teenagers involved was cross examined by the defence.

    Bourgie listened on, occasionally shaking his head.

    Several other witnesses will be heard during the trial, including a neighbour and more teens. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario man agrees to remove backyard hockey rink

    A Markham hockey buff who built a massive backyard ice rink without permissions or permits has reluctantly agreed to remove the sprawling surface, following a years-long dispute with the city and his neighbours.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News