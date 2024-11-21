Police believe Longueuil man charged with pimping, sexual assault may have other victims
Police on Montreal’s South Shore are asking for the public’s help in locating victims of a man they suspect of sexual offences against a minor.
Longueuil police (SPAL) said in a news release that Vancol Psichary, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and that he may have committed other illegal sexual acts, following a report of crimes allegedly committed in 2021.
“Currently a resident of Longueuil, the accused may have used social networks to contact a potential victim,” the SPAL said.
Psichary is currently facing sexual assault, pimping, intimidation and extortion charges, among others.
Anyone with information on Psichary or possible crimes can contact the SPAL at 450-463-7192.
