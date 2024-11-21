Chase ensues after suspected stolen vehicle rams Montreal police car; 3 arrested

Two teens and a 20-year-old man were arrested on Thursday after a police cruiser was rammed, prompting a chase.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that around midnight on Wednesday, officers were attempting to intercept a stolen vehicle on Sherbrooke Street West at Girouard Avenue in the NDG neighbourhood when the operation escalated.

“When they tried to do the interception, at one point the stolen vehicle hit the police car and then fled,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

Dubuc said that police spotted the car around 15 kilometres away in Montreal North around 20 minutes later on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard West and Tolhurst Street.

“When they tried to do the interception a second time, three suspects fled by foot,” said Dubuc.

Police then blocked streets where they thought the three suspects might be.

After just over an hour, police arrested a 16-year-old boy, along with two other young men, aged 18 and 20.

The minor was detained and released but may face charges at a later date.

The two adults are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face charges including assaulting a police officer, hit and run, dangerous driving and other offences.

There were no injuries and the police cruiser sustained minor damage.