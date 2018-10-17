Featured Video
Red Wings claim Habs forward Jacob De La Rose off waivers
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen makes a stop as Maple Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey falls into him and Montreal Canadiens' Jacob de la Rose looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on April 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 12:45PM EDT
After four years of bouncing between the AHL and NHL, the bloom is off the rose when it comes to the Montreal Canadiens and one of their young forwards.
On Wednesday, Jacob De La Rose was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Red Wings. De La Rose had been on injured reserved after a cardiac episode before the beginning of the regular season.
Doctors cleared De La Rose to play, causing a logjam at forward and necessitating a move. Had De La Rose cleared waivers, he would have reported to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.
Picked in the second round, thirty-fourth overall, at the 2013 NHL entry draft, De La Rose never managed to carve out a full time niche on the Habs, despite playing 119 games for the big club over four seasons. Over that time, the 6’3 forward would score just eight goals and 11 assists.
Last season, he set career highs by playing 55 games, scoring four goals and eight assists.
In other Habs news, the team confirmed on Twitter that Carey Price would start in net for Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Price had missed the team’s previous two games with the flu.
