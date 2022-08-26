Quebec weather means a sticky start for back to school

After a brief break in the heat and humidity to end of the week, temperatures and humidex values will begin to soar once again as many get set to head back to class.

Sunshine will return to Southwestern Quebec for the last weekend of August. Saturday will feature slightly cooler air, but Sunday will see daytime highs climb back above average as humidity slowly starts to build once again. (The normal high for this time in August is 23 degrees Celsius.)

Weather forecast for Montreal from Friday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

By Monday, the daytime high is expected to top 30 degrees Celsius. Humidex values will approach 40.

Tuesday is also expected to feature oppressive humidity, however, a system moving through, triggering showers and isolated thunderstorms, will slowly drop the humidity by midweek. The air mass will be much more comfortable by the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

The seven-day forecast for the Montreal region from Saturday, Aug. 27 to Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Late summer heat is not uncommon. Last year, Montreal recorded a seven-day heat wave at the end of August, from August 20 to the 26th. Daytime highs during that seven day stretch topped the 30-degree mark and temperature records were also broken.