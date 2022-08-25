What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Aug. 26-28
Searching for fun things to do this weekend? Look no further.
MUSICAL INNOVATION
Check out MUTEK, which champions innovation and creativity in sound, music and audio-visual art by artists from all over the world.
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Varies
PROJECT RUNWAY
The annual Fashion & Design Festival promises open-air fashion shows, live music, indoor worships and more until Aug. 28.
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Varies
FREE-CLIMBING
Psicobloc is a four-day extreme free-climbing competition that involves solo climbing over a deep body of water.
WHERE: Aquatic Complex at parc Jean-Drapeau
PRICE: Starting at $40
STRIKING BACK
Montreal's Orchestre FILMharmonique promises to bring audience members on a journey to a galaxy far, far away with a performance of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
PRICE: Starting at $74.20
SELF-IDENTITY
McCord Museum exhibition JJ Levine: Queer Photographs shares photographs of queer subjects in intimate, domestic settings, questioning the representation of traditional binary gender roles.
WHERE: McCord Museum
PRICE: Free for kids under 17; starting at $14 for 18 and up.
OLDIES BUT GOODIES
As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.
If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).
On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.
Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time:
