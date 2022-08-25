What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Aug. 26-28

Searching for fun things to do this weekend? Look no further.

MUSICAL INNOVATION

Check out MUTEK, which champions innovation and creativity in sound, music and audio-visual art by artists from all over the world.

WHERE: Quartier des spectacles

PRICE: Varies

A display of creations by French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier is seen in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

PROJECT RUNWAY

The annual Fashion & Design Festival promises open-air fashion shows, live music, indoor worships and more until Aug. 28.

WHERE: Quartier des spectacles

PRICE: Varies

FREE-CLIMBING

Psicobloc is a four-day extreme free-climbing competition that involves solo climbing over a deep body of water.

WHERE: Aquatic Complex at parc Jean-Drapeau

PRICE: Starting at $40

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the character Yoda appear in this scene from 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' in this 1980 publicity image originally released by Lucasfilm Ltd. (AP / Lucasfilm Ltd.)

STRIKING BACK

Montreal's Orchestre FILMharmonique promises to bring audience members on a journey to a galaxy far, far away with a performance of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

PRICE: Starting at $74.20

The McCord Museum in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Graham Hughes.)

SELF-IDENTITY

McCord Museum exhibition JJ Levine: Queer Photographs shares photographs of queer subjects in intimate, domestic settings, questioning the representation of traditional binary gender roles.

WHERE: McCord Museum

PRICE: Free for kids under 17; starting at $14 for 18 and up.

Victor Legris beats the heat as he catches a wave on the Saint Lawrence River in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: