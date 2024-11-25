MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Sharp object found in candy at Sherbrooke Santa Claus parade

    A child at a Santa Claus parade. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Graham Hughes) A child at a Santa Claus parade. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Graham Hughes)
    Share

    Sherbrooke police says a sharp object was found inside a bag of candy given to a child during the Santa Claus parade on Sunday.

    The force says it was alerted to the incident at the parade when a person approached an officer to say they had found the object in a goodie bag.

    The treats were reportedly handed out by two women in their 50s who were in the crowd near King Street East and 14th Avenue.

    Police are asking anyone who received treats from the women to check their bags carefully.

    "The suspects were not part of the parade and had their treats in yellow and red reusable bags," reads a police release.

    An investigation has been opened, and anyone who received a bag of treats with a sharp object inside or who has any information is invited to call 819-821-5555.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 25, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Brawl erupts in Serbian parliament

    Scuffles broke out in the Serbian parliament on Monday after opposition legislators raised banners accusing the ruling coalition of trying to shirk responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people earlier this month.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News