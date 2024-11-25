Sharp object found in candy at Sherbrooke Santa Claus parade

Sherbrooke police says a sharp object was found inside a bag of candy given to a child during the Santa Claus parade on Sunday.

The force says it was alerted to the incident at the parade when a person approached an officer to say they had found the object in a goodie bag.

The treats were reportedly handed out by two women in their 50s who were in the crowd near King Street East and 14th Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who received treats from the women to check their bags carefully.

"The suspects were not part of the parade and had their treats in yellow and red reusable bags," reads a police release.

An investigation has been opened, and anyone who received a bag of treats with a sharp object inside or who has any information is invited to call 819-821-5555.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 25, 2024.