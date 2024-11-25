Man shot inside Montreal apartment

One man is in hospital after shots were fired inside an apartment building in Montreal’s Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 3 :30 a.m. about the gunfire on Bossuet Street near Sherbrooke Street.

“According to initial information, at least one suspect entered the apartment building and opened fire,” said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police. “The victim was shot in the upper body and was transported to hospital.”

Gauthier notes the life of the 42-year-old man is not considered to be in danger.

“The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of police,” she adds. “At least one bullet casing was found.”

Investigators are onsite to determine the reason behind the shooting.