Stolen car rams into Montreal police cruiser, injures 2

Two Montreal police (SPVM) officers suffered minor injuries after a stolen car allegedly rammed into their cruiser in Pointe-Claire on the West Island.

The force received a 911 call at 3 p.m. Sunday about an SUV that had been stolen.

When officers located the vehicle, on the corner of Hermitage Avenue and Portway Avenue, the SPVM says the driver crashed into the police cruiser, causing major damage.

The 18-year-old suspect fled on foot but was located by the K9 unit a few minutes later hiding nearby.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.