MONTREAL -- The Quebec government says it wants to expand Bill 101 -- the province's controversial language law -- to federally regulated businesses.

That would mean companies like banks, VIA Rail, and broadcasters would be subject to it.

The government said it will start communicating with those businesses exclusively in French, as part of its "Language Action Plan," dedicated to the promotion of the French language across the province.

Some of the opposition parties, however, are questioning whether this can be done.

"The federal enterprises are going to be under bill 101 -- how? Magic? We're still a province," said Pascal Berube, interim leader of the Parti Quebecois.

Some have other proposals.

"Provide every Quebecer with free French classes," said Andre Fortin, a Liberal MNA. "If you want to improve the quality of the French language in Quebec, if you want to make sure that more Quebecers are able to speak in French, that's a very simple way to do it."