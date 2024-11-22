MONTREAL
    • Longueuil police seek potential victims in criminal harassment investigation

    Longueuil police (SPAL) are seeking potential victims as part of an ongoing criminal harassment investigation involving a 49-year-old man, Zimbalist Bowman.

    Police launched the investigation on Nov. 2 after receiving two complaints concerning events that allegedly took place in October. Bowman was arrested on Nov. 20.

    SPAL said they were able to link the suspect to four other events of a similar nature.

    “The SPAL believes that there is a strong possibility that Bowman may have committed illegal acts against other victims. At this stage of the investigation, he is facing criminal harassment charges, and other charges could be added in the coming hours,” the police said in a press release.

    Any person or victim with information should contact 450-463-7211. All calls will be treated confidentially.  

