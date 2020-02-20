QUEBEC CITY -- The Coalition Avenir Quebec government on Thursday voted to strengthen Bill 101 by extending it to businesses with between 25 and 49 employees and businesses in Quebec that are under federal jurisdiction.

The government of Premier Francois Legault voted in support of a motion put forward by the Parti Quebecois.

Legault had previously been reticent about imposing Bill 101 on small- and medium-sized businesses but voted in favour of the PQ motion Thursday.

The opposition Liberal party voted against the motion.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.