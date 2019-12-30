MONTREAL -- From a federal election campaign to controversy in the National Assembly, 2019 was undeniably a big year for politics in Quebec.

Here are some of the biggest political stories from the last 12 months:

Quebec's 'historic anglophones' will be identified by Bill 101

What is a ‘historic anglophone?’ According to Quebec Premier François Legault, that will be determined by Bill 101.

Anyone who went to English school in the province or is a member of an Indigenous group will be entitled to receive government services in English; everyone else will receive them in French only, he insisted.

This came after Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette suggested that newcomers to the province should be obliged to receive all government documents in French.

Catherine Dorion denied access to the Salon Bleu

The wardrobe war between Quebec Solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion and the National Assembly showed no signs of abating as the year went on.

Just days after posting a tongue-in-cheek photo of herself in her “Halloween costume” dressed in business attire, Dorion was barred from entering the Salon Bleu at the National Assembly because she was wearing jeans and a hoodie.

Halloween postponed in Montreal

It became known as #halloweengate – when the City of Montreal, as well as other municipalities, suggested that trick-or-treaters delay their candy hunt until Nov. 1 because of impending bad weather.

However, a powerful windstorm slapped the province one day later – the fated Halloween postponement day – knocking out power to almost a million Quebecers and killing at least four people.

Needless to say, there was an uproar on social media as people chastised Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante for suggesting children would be safer if they trick-or-treated on that day.

Quebec bans religious symbols for government employees

The Quebec government invoked closure to push through its controversial secularism bill.

Bill 21 bans government employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols -- including judges, police officers and teachers. It also prevents anyone with a covered face from receiving government services.

The contentious law has created divisive debate in the province -- and is still expected to appear before the courts in 2020.

Resurgence of the Bloc Québécois

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet seems to have done the (near) impossible after he revived the sovereigntist party during the last federal election.

The party scooped up 32 seats, saying it plans to use its newly re-empowered voice to pressure the Liberal minority government into making concessions that benefit Quebec.

The Bloc now has enough seats to ally with the Liberals to pass legislation and the party says it’s feeling optimistic about its future.

CAQ will not ban 'bonjour-hi'

Call it another foot-in-mouth moment for Quebec French-language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who said the government will discourage the use of English in Montreal stores in favour of the French language.

After noting that he was considering measures to make ‘bonjour,’ and not ‘bonjour, hi,’ the exclusive greeting used by merchants and public service employees, the government was forced to insist that it was not actually going to legislate on the issue.

If you're ever in the mood to hear the bilingual greeting, your chances are pretty good at Dave Plant's Cafe Bonjour/Hi, who came up with the name after the bilingual phrase became an unlikely lightning rod in the debate over linguistic rights in the province.

'You should cut your turban off'

During the federal election campaign, New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh was touring Montreal's Atwater Market when he was confronted by an elderly man who made his disdain for his turban quite clear.

"You should cut your turban off and...look like a Canadian," the man said.

"Oh, I think Canadians look like all sorts of people," Singh responded. "That's the beauty of Canada."

"I don't agree, sir. In Rome you do what Romans do," the man countered.

"Eh, but this is Canada - you can do whatever you like," Singh replied before walking away.

The climate change march hits Montreal

Teen Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who has captured the world's attention in her crusade against climate change, brought her message to Montreal, making history with the largest protest to ever take place in the city.

"The people have spoken and we will continue to speak until our leaders listen and act," Thunberg told the huge crowd gathered at the end of the march. "We are the change and change is coming."

