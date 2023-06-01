Quebec union files an obstruction complaint against the Ministry of Health

One of the major public sector unions in Quebec has filed a complaint of bad faith bargaining and obstruction of its union activities against the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux) has filed the complaint with the Administrative Work Tribunal.

At the heart of the dispute is Quebec's willingness to pay financial compensation for membership of a professional order, but only to certain employees who work in youth centres and only in the assessment-orientation service. Workers in other youth centre services would not benefit from this temporary $900 amount.

The APTS is criticizing Quebec for having implemented this compensation unilaterally, even though it was a matter for negotiation for the renewal of the collective agreements.

The payment of an amount by Quebec to compensate professional orders and associations for licence fees is part of the APTS's list of demands but for all its members.

In its motion, the APTS is asking the tribunal to declare that Quebec has breached its obligation to negotiate in good faith and has hindered its union activities.

The Alliance is also asking the tribunal to order Quebec to pay it $15,000 in punitive damages.