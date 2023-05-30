Teachers are calling on Quebec to reorganize classrooms

Around 50 members of the CSQ-affiliated federation of teachers unions set up shop near the entrance to the Quebec parliament on Tuesday morning to raise awareness of the importance of class reorganization, one of the issues currently being negotiated between the unions and the treasury board.

The demonstrators placed school desks near the entrance to reproduce the layout of a classroom.

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE) claims that in Quebec classrooms, a large number of students have needs of all kinds that require special attention from teachers.

Federation president Josée Scalabrini also claims that the Quebec government is failing children with special needs as early as Grade 1 because it is not providing them with the services they need, in her opinion.

The FSE is not just calling for the reorganization of classes. It is also calling for tasks to be lightened and group sizes to be adjusted.

The FSE is composed of 34 teachers' unions.