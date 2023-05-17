Quebec nurses' union wants to know the government's plans ahead of summer vacations

With the health network still overloaded and often on the cusp of service breakdowns, the impending summer vacations remain a critical period. Nurses want to know where they stand and are questioning the province's health minister about his intentions.

The Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) called the media on Wednesday morning to send a message to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

The union, which says it represents some 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, wants to know how the minister intends to support care professionals.

"While the situation in the health network is already very difficult, care professionals are getting ready to experience another difficult summer in the province's institutions," reads the letter sent by the FIQ.

Last summer, no restrictions were imposed on nurses concerning the vacation period despite a high occupancy rate in Quebec hospitals.

