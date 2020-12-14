MONTREAL -- Public health officials in Quebec plan to administer the first COVID-19 vaccines today.

Residents of two long-term care homes in the province will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Montreal's West Island health and social services (OIM-CIUSSS) president Francine Dupuis sat shortly before 9 a.m. that the first package would be arriving at Maimonides Geriatric Centre in imminently, and that staff ran a simulation on the weekend, and another one this morning.

Dupuis said there were a high number of people who want the vaccine, but some who do not, and that there is no obligation for people to accept it.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dube will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday at the Maimonides in Cote-Saint-Luc with director of public health Dr. Richard Masse.

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault along with the director of Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination campaign Daniel Pare will hold a news conference at the Saint-Antoine long-term care centre in Quebec City at 4 p.m.

Both news conferences will be broadcast live on CTV News Montreal's website.

Dupuis says the agency expects to receive 1,950 initial doses, which will first go to residents, to Maimonides staff and then to health-care workers in other long-term care homes. She said there are 975 doses per box.

In Quebec City, residents of the Saint-Antoine long-term care home will receive the vaccine first, followed by health-care workers at that facility.

Officials say they hope the vaccine will help protect the most vulnerable people in the province while bringing the pandemic under control.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.