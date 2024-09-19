'Devastating': Residents reeling after boy, 5, allegedly murdered by mother near Montreal

Friends and strangers have set up a makeshift memorial outside the home of a five-year-old boy who was found dead yesterday in Coteau-du-lac.

What makes the tragedy worse, they say, is that he was allegedly murdered.

"It's hard to understand it. It's hard to wrap my brain around what could have happened and the circumstances that led to that. I'm always interested in the thought process and the circumstances, and I don't have that here," said Stephane De Grasse.

Police were called to a home early Wednesday morning, where they found the young boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Initially, investigators were treating the boy's death as suspicious. Later that day, a 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Sources told Noovo Info that she is the child's mother. Any information that could identify the child, including the mother's name, is protected by a publication ban.

Neighbour Amanda Brenie says that's what makes this tragedy so much worse.

"We're such a small community. A lot of children are here. It's only children, right? So when we hear things that happen like this, it comes to affect us," she said.

But she says she is also thinking of the 29-year-old woman.

"It's devastating. I mean, I feel for the mothers, some mothers, fathers. If you have anything, like, please reach out. It's so sad to see a young child lose their life. We have to do something. We have to come together as a community. We can't be afraid to speak up," Brenie said.

A makeshift memorial has sprung up outside the home where the child was found.

The flowers and toys are a reminder of a life taken so young.

The accused will make her next court appearance on Sept. 20. Meanwhile, an autopsy will be performed on the five-year-old boy to determine the exact cause of his death.