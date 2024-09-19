MONTREAL
    • Quebec public services are becoming 'dehumanized' due to rise in demand: ombudsperson

    Quebec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd presents his report to the Quebec National Assembly on December 7, 2023. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot) Quebec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd presents his report to the Quebec National Assembly on December 7, 2023. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
    Quebec’s ombudsperson is warning that public services are becoming "dehumanized" in the province amid a rise in demand for them.

    Marc-André Dowd released his annual report today, which highlights several examples of people receiving inadequate care across the health network in the 12 months leading to March 31.

    One dying man who lived alone was denied help cleaning his cat's litter box by his local health clinic, a service Dowd says should have been given for “humanitarian reasons.”

    Dowd also describes staff at a long-term care home feeding residents “mechanically” and talking among each other — despite health ministry guidelines directing staff to maintain eye contact with residents.

    The ombudsperson says his office received a record number of problems to investigate across the province's public services — 24,867 compared with 22,053 last year.

    He says his office investigated 13,358 cases between April 2023 and March of this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024. 

