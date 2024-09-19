Graphic video of drive-by shooting shown at Montreal murder trial
Warning: some of the images in the video above may be disturbing to some viewers.
A harrowing video has been presented to a jury at the trial of three men facing first-degree murder charges.
The case stems from a 2021 drive-by shooting in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
The video shows two cars on Perras Boulevard on Aug. 2, 2021, and it appears gunshots are fired from the grey car. More shots follow from a black one right behind.
As the cars disappear, there's panic in the backyard, as a group of friends runs for cover
An injured man then walks on the grass trying to leave the property. "I took a bullet in the leg," he says, as he runs towards the street.
A voice is heard urging someone to call 911.
Three men were killed and two more were injured, including one inside the house.
The victims are Jerry Willer "Mackazoe" Jean-Baptiste, Moliere Dantes, and Jefferson "Soldier" Syla.
Montreal police later arrested three men who are now on trial for murder. The accused are Clifford Domercant-Barosy, Stevenson Choute, and Jonas Castor.
One of the survivors testified Thursday afternoon on camera. The prosecution's main witness will be a man who was driving one of the two cars involved. He has already pleaded guilty for his role and has decided to cooperate with authorities.
Since the case is being tried in front of a jury, lawyers and witnesses will not be speaking to the media until the end of the trial, which is expected to continue until mid-October
