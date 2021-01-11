MONTREAL -- Quebec's supply of COVID-19 vaccines could take a major hit if the province continues to follow a schedule that isn't recommended by its maker.

On Monday, Premier Francois Legault said Ottawa is pressuring the provincial government to comply with the schedule laid out by Pfizer for the vaccine they developed in partnership with BioNTech.

That schedule calls for a second dose of the vaccine to be given three weeks after the first dose. The Quebec government's plan calls for a modified schedule, with people receiving their second dose months after the first. The government has claimed the modified schedule is part of an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible and that the first dose does grant a fair level of immunity, a claim that has been disputed by Pfizer.

"What the federal government has told us, and we [will] we have to comply, of course, is whether there's a real risk that a company like Pfizer might stop delivering us doses because we're not respecting the [second dose timeline]," said Legault. "If we had the choice, and we want it to be the government of quebec that makes that choice, we prefer it to be [a first-dose-priority.]

The number of vaccine doses available to Quebecers will increase substantially in the first week of February, according to federal data.

As of Jan. 7, the province had received 115,375 vaccine doses, with 82,875 of those being the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 32,500 being made by Moderna. During the week of Jan. 11 to 17, the province will receive another 46,800 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 34,000 of Moderna.

The same amount of Pfizer-BioNTech is forecasted to arrive in Quebec each week until the end of the month. No data is available on how much, if any, Moderna vaccine will arrive in the province during that time.

In the first week of February, the number of Pfizer-BioNTech doses will jump to 82,875 per week, for each week of the month. The province will also receive 47,400 doses of Moderna in the first week of February and another 51,800 doses in the last week.

On Friday, 13,971 doses were administered, but that number went down in the following days. On Sunday, 8,400 vaccines were administered.

On Monday, Health Minister Christian Dube attributed the drop to a lack of supply, saying the delivery schedule has Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arriving on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, while Moderna delivers on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

According to the Quebec Health Ministry, 92,452 vaccinations, or 80 per cent of the 92,452 doses received thus far, have been given in the province since Dec. 14.

Dube said 21,478 residents of the province's CHSLDs, or 53.7 per cent, have received a vaccine.

According to the 2016 census, Quebec has a population of 8,164,361.