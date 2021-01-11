MONTREAL -- For the first time in days, Quebec recorded fewer than 2,000 cases in the province on Monday, logging 1,869 new infections and 51 deaths.

Of those 51 deaths, 18 occurred in the last 24 hours, 29 between Jan. 4 and 9, one occurred before January 4 and three took place at an unknown date.

The province said 2,275 people recovered from the coronavirus on Sunday, leaving 23,996 active cases in the province.

And 8,400 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, for a total of 92,452.

Quebec is expected to give an update on the coronavirus in the province at 3 p.m. on Monday.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affected region in the province, logging 750 new cases, for a total of 81,886 since March 2020.

Next in line were Laval and Monteregie, both reporting 224 new cases for totals of 17,271 and 32,650, respectively.

Following them, Lanaudière (128 new, 16,797 total), Quebec City (106, 19,595), and Estrie (98, 9,285).

The province says 28,839 tests were performed on Saturday, for a total of 5,222,962. Tests are reported two days after being completed.

Quebec remains below the national average of testing per 100,000. Out of the provinces, Quebec is 5th place, behind Ontario, PEI, Alberta, and Manitoba.