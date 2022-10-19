Quebec solidaire MNAs will refuse to swear oath to King Charles III
The 11 Québec solidaire (QS) MNAs elected on Oct. 3 will refuse to take the oath of allegiance to King Charles III on Wednesday, according to The Canadian Press.
In omitting one of the two oaths required to sit in the National Assembly, the MNAs will defy the 1867 Constitution Act, taking an oath of loyalty only "to the people of Quebec."
It's no secret that QS, like the Parti Québécois (PQ), dislikes the requirement to show allegiance to the British crown in order to sit in Parliament, but this is the first time party members will refuse to take the controversial oath.
QS spokesperson and re-elected MNA for Gouin, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, sent a letter to other party leaders Tuesday to resolve the "impasse" surrounding the swearing-in of elected officials.
Only "a transparent meeting" will make it possible to "get out of the dead end" in which the National Assembly finds itself "and to find a way through," said Nadeau-Dubois an interview Tuesday.
"The ball is in our court," he said.
Nadeau-Dubois is confident there's a solution that will "respect the freedom of conscience" of elected representatives who object to the oath.
"This meeting could quickly bring together, as early as next week, representatives of our respective political parties," he wrote in his letter addressed to Premier François Legault, Opposition Leader Dominique Anglade and PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.
"The fact that parliamentarians will not be in session until the end of November gives elected officials plenty of time to find a solution, either temporary, such as a motion, or permanent, which could take the form of legislation," said Nadeau-Dubois.
Nadeau-Dubois' protest echoes that of PQ leader St-Pierre Plamondon, who is also opposed to pledging his allegiance to King Charles III, Canada's head of state and head of the Anglican Church.
In response to a request from St-Pierre Plamondon last week, the National Assembly administration said changing the law is not within its jurisdiction, and that elected officials had to take both oaths in order to sit.
Until further notice, however, St-Pierre Plamondon said his three elected officials also intend to stick to one oath: to the people of Quebec. The PQ members will be sworn in on Friday.
On Tuesday, the 21 Liberal and 90 Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) MNAs all affirmed their allegiance to the King.
In 2018, the 10 QS elected officials did pronounce their oath to Queen Elizabeth II, but away from the eyes and cameras.
Then, in 2019, denouncing a "relic of British colonialism," QS Sol Zanetti tabled a bill calling the oath into question with the aim of making it optional.
Bill 192 was called by the government, but only at the very end of its mandate, last spring. The Liberals voted against it, and the bill died on the order paper.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 19, 2022.
