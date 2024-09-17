SAAQ closes service centre in Montreal-North after filing complaint with anti-corruption office

Quebec's automobile insurance board said it has closed one of its service centres in Montreal after filing an official complaint with the province's anti-corruption squad.

The closure of the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office at 5819 Leger Boulevard in Montreal-North was announced Tuesday. The service is managed by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Montreal-North.

"Following reports made to us concerning certain employees of the operator, our investigations department carried out checks and the results proved serious enough for us to lodge an official complaint with the Commissaire à la lutte contre la corruption (CLCC), the specialized police force that coordinates the Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC)," the SAAQ said in the release.

"As a result, the insurance board has decided to terminate its business relationship with this operator, due to the breakdown in the relationship of trust. This closure is effective and definitive with immediate effect."

People who had appointments scheduled at the Leger Boulevard location will be contacted and offered a new date at another location.

The SAAQ said it would not make any further comments "in order not to interfere with ongoing police investigations or the judicial process."

UPAC told CTV News that it is still reviewing the complaint.