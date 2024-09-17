Business owners in Little Italy push back against Saint-Zotique Street one-way change

Tuesday morning, there was backlash brewing alongside the espressos in Little Italy.

As of Monday, Saint-Zotique Street – which used to accommodate traffic in both directions – became a one-way street between Saint Dominique and Avenue Christophe-Colomb.

Some business owners are unhappy with the change.

"The worst-case scenario is that we close our doors," said the co-owner of Café San Gennaro, Fabrizio Covone.

Covone said he fears the change will lead to congestion and drive customers away.

He said his restaurant is still recovering from the pandemic, among other challenges, and he worries this could be the tipping point.

"Our clients are going to be frustrated, dealing with extra traffic and fewer parking spaces," Covone added.

The change is part of the borough's plan to install more bike lanes and beautify streets, but some people are concerned it's being done at the expense of local businesses.

"This little stretch will have a direct impact on how Little Italy functions and could put the neighbourhood at risk," said Marco Miserendino, co-owner of Bijouterie Italienne.

The borough mayor was unavailable for an interview today. However, his office told CTV News that the borough has received a lot of positive feedback about the changes to Saint-Zotique Street, noting they'll lead to a better customer experience and more greenery.

Still, nearly 1,600 people have signed a petition in objection.

"It's going to cause problems with traffic, getting into Little Italy and getting out," said Dorina Tucci, who works in the area.

Alexandre Provost, a resident of Saint-Zotique Street, added, "None of my neighbors want this. So we're just wondering, who is this project for?"

The borough said the project costs $60,000, covering new road signs and street markings. Weather permitting, the bike lane should be completed by the end of the week.