The mayor of Montreal will attend a UN meeting in New York this week

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will travel to New York this week in conjunction with the United Nations (UN) Future Summit.

On Thursday, Plante will take part in the final meeting of the Advisory Group on Local and Regional Governments, to which United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres invited her last year.

During this meeting, members of the group will present a summary of their work, "which will notably recommend that the UN Secretary-General and UN Member States grant cities a formal and permanent status within the main UN bodies," according to a press release issued by the mayor's office on Tuesday.

"To continue preparing for the future of their territories and protecting the quality of life of their populations, cities must have the ear and support of national governments and international bodies," said Plante.

The Future Summit will take place from Sunday to Monday at the UN headquarters in New York.

The mayor will also take advantage of her visit to the American metropolis to participate in the dialogue of Francophone Ambassadors at the UN on Saturday.

Plante will also inaugurate an economic mission in collaboration with Finance Montréal, "bringing together a delegation of 10 Quebec financial institutions and organizations committed to sustainable finance," according to the press release.

