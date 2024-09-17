Two arrested in Montreal for teen's overdose death linked to synthetic opioids

Montreal police have arrested two alleged synthetic drug traffickers in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old in the South-West borough in December 2023. The suspects are 24 and 17 years old.

The SPVM said that in addition to the arrests, investigators searched three residences in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension boroughs as well as a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects.

“Several hundred counterfeit tablets resembling pharmaceuticals were seized. The investigation revealed that these counterfeit tablets were in fact dangerous synthetic opioids (isotonitazene), which could lead to cases of overdose,” the SPVM said in a press release.

The 24-year-old suspect will appear in court on Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse, where he will face charges including trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking in narcotics.

The minor will appear before the Youth Division of the Court of Quebec to face charges of drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.