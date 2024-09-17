MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two arrested in Montreal for teen's overdose death linked to synthetic opioids

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    Share

    Montreal police have arrested two alleged synthetic drug traffickers in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old in the South-West borough in December 2023. The suspects are 24 and 17 years old.

    The SPVM said that in addition to the arrests, investigators searched three residences in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension boroughs as well as a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects.

    “Several hundred counterfeit tablets resembling pharmaceuticals were seized. The investigation revealed that these counterfeit tablets were in fact dangerous synthetic opioids (isotonitazene), which could lead to cases of overdose,” the SPVM said in a press release.

    The 24-year-old suspect will appear in court on Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse, where he will face charges including trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking in narcotics.

    The minor will appear before the Youth Division of the Court of Quebec to face charges of drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada

    Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News