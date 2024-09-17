MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 16 soldiers injured in accident at Valcartier military base in Quebec

    Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2016. More than a dozen soldiers were sent to hospital this afternoon after an accident at a military base in Quebec. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh) Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2016. More than a dozen soldiers were sent to hospital this afternoon after an accident at a military base in Quebec. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)
    More than a dozen soldiers were sent to hospital this afternoon after an accident at a military base in Quebec.

    Capt. Hermione Wilson, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces, says the accident took place at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier.

    Wilson says the accident in the base's training area involved two armoured vehicles.

    She says civilian and military emergency services responded immediately to the scene.

    Wilson says 16 members of the 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

    CFB Valcartier is just outside Quebec City.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

