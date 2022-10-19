Quebec opposition party swears allegiance to Quebec people, but not to King

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Where have home prices increased the most in Canada?

While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.

Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon